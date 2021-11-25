Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has slammed Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe.
Mbappe has been heavily linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu next summer, the PSG star nearing the end of his contract.
Real Madrid made bids for France international over the summer but saw their proposals rejected.
They are now waiting until next summer, hoping to snap Mbappe up on a free ahead of next season.
In the meantime, the striker is attempting to win the Champions League with PSG, but it’s not going too well.
The Ligue 1 side are through to the knockout stage, but they face a difficult Round of 16 clash, now guaranteed to finish in second place following a costly defeat to Manchester City on Wednesday night.
Mbappe scored the opener in that game, but he disappointed with some of his defensive efforts as PSG went on to lose 2-1.
And after the game, Liverpool legend Carragher criticised Mbappe.
“I get frustrated watching it because with Mbappe more than anybody,” Carragher told CBS Sports. “I can almost understand Messi to a certain extent, he’s 34, he has to save himself for certain moments.
“I still don’t think they can carry him, let’s not forget Barcelona haven’t won a Champions League for a long time.
“But Mbappe is 22, he should be sprinting back and getting back helping his teammates against a top Man City team. This thing about walking around the pitch, it’s not for me.”
2 CommentsAdd a Comment
psg vs Manchester city game on 11/24/21 was not played good at all. every one must have to play from top to bottom, means defence to offence.
Messi , Neymar and kmabppe has to move very fast from offence.
do not leave their(MC) players alone in psg defence area. Always must have keep on MC players, do not leave them alone any one must have to protect.
psg players like mesi, neymar have to know or practice to score goals as sonns aspossible and target and practice how to score.
Psg should not lose this game. Do not let control any ball for MC in psg area for a long time. Try to control ball. Defence and central field must be conrtol by YOUNG , energetic, experienced players,-hakimi,marquinhos,herrera,verrati, drexler,
kimpmbe.gueya.
keep all these forward-mesi, neymar mbappe and di-maria,
Hire; Brazil national young offence/defence players:-anthony, raphina(he play for leeds club),
two goal keepers(navas and new italian)
pls hire good brazil,young national forwarward and defencea payears.
i know soccer very good i am living Houston, Texas, ilove psg , they have to parzctice before any big game. i will go Paris, to see PSG. they can win any game including Championship.
I was a socce player and i am an Electrical engineer.
I always pray to GOD, PSG win,
Thanks,
281-748-1645,Houston,texas-usa
Jamie- Mbappe he wants to leave and they didn’t let him so he don’t want to be at the club. Messi and Ramos are also not happy since arriving. Neymar is happy to take the money and does not care for playing anymore.