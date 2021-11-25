Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has slammed Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe has been heavily linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu next summer, the PSG star nearing the end of his contract.

Real Madrid made bids for France international over the summer but saw their proposals rejected.

They are now waiting until next summer, hoping to snap Mbappe up on a free ahead of next season.

In the meantime, the striker is attempting to win the Champions League with PSG, but it’s not going too well.

The Ligue 1 side are through to the knockout stage, but they face a difficult Round of 16 clash, now guaranteed to finish in second place following a costly defeat to Manchester City on Wednesday night.

Mbappe scored the opener in that game, but he disappointed with some of his defensive efforts as PSG went on to lose 2-1.

And after the game, Liverpool legend Carragher criticised Mbappe.

“I get frustrated watching it because with Mbappe more than anybody,” Carragher told CBS Sports. “I can almost understand Messi to a certain extent, he’s 34, he has to save himself for certain moments.

“I still don’t think they can carry him, let’s not forget Barcelona haven’t won a Champions League for a long time.

“But Mbappe is 22, he should be sprinting back and getting back helping his teammates against a top Man City team. This thing about walking around the pitch, it’s not for me.”