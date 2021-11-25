Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes Lionel Messi is struggling to keep up with Cristiano Ronaldo.

It has been a mixed start to life in Paris for Messi, who has battled fitness and form issues since his move to PSG in the summer.

Messi has scored four and assisted twice in 10 appearances across all competitions, and he failed to stand out during PSG’s Champions League defeat to Manchester City on Wednesday night.

The result means PSG, although through to the next round, will finish second place in their group.

On the back of the defeat to City, PSG have been criticised, which is no surprise given the ‘dream team’ they put together for this season.

Messi has come in for some of that criticism, and Liverpool legend Carragher has claimed the former Barcelona star is failing to keep up with eternal rival Ronaldo.

“I’ve said this about Ronaldo as well but at least Ronaldo is getting goals,” Carragher told CBS Sports.

“Ronaldo is a passenger without the ball, his goals are making up for that at this minute.”

Ronaldo has struggled himself since moving to Manchester United, putting in plenty of underwhelming performances.

But as Carragher says, he is still scoring decisive goals, netting 10 and assisting twice in 15 appearances across all competitions.