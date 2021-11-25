Jamie Carragher believes Lionel Messi has ‘no chance’ of winning the Champions League with Paris Saint-Germain this season.

Messi was part of the PSG team that suffered a costly defeat to Manchester City on Wednesday night.

Kylian Mbappe put the Ligue 1 side ahead in the second half, but goals from Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus saw the tide turn.

Both Man City and PSG are already through to the next round following results elsewhere, but the French club are now guaranteed to finish second, meaning they could well be handed a tough tie in the Round of 16.

PSG have been criticised on the back of the result, and they have stuttered a number of times this season despite building what appeared to be a dream team, signing Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos over the summer.

And Liverpool legend Carragher has added to that criticism, claiming Messi and PSG doesn’t have any chance of winning the Champions League this season.

“I just don’t believe teams can carry anybody now,” Carragher told CBS Sports . “Let’s say the four teams who I think one of them will win the Champions League – Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea or Bayern Munich – they do not carry one passenger in the team.

“They [PSG] are carrying three, they’ve got absolutely no chance of winning the Champions League, Paris Saint-Germain, absolutely no chance.”