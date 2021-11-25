Bayern Munich have welcomed back two players ahead of their Champions League clash with Barcelona.

It may be just under two weeks away, but Barca are already looking ahead to their deciding Champions League clash with Bayern.

A goalless draw with Benfica means Barca likely have to beat Bayern away from home if they want to progress to the knockout stage.

Bayern are already through, but in the interest of fairness, clubs still have to put out a strong side for all of their games.

Though, they might just have their hands tied with Joshua Kimmich and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, who have both tested positive for coronavirus and could miss out.

Bayern have had some good news, however, with Nicklas Süle and Josip Stanisic returning to training.

Both players were sidelined after positive tests of their own, but they are now back working with the group in plenty of time ahead of that Barca clash.

Barca lost 3-0 when they played Bayern at home, but they have, of course, appointed a new manager since then.

If Benfica fail to beat Dynamo Kyiv in their last game, Barca can get away with not winning in Munich, but should the Portuguese side win, only a win will do.