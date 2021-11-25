Barcelona have been dealt a huge injury blow as they look to kick on under Xavi Hernandez.

The Blaugrana have had a mixed start to life under Xavi, albeit they have only played two games since his arrival.

They won their first, seeing off Espanyol thanks to a Memphis Depay penalty, but they followed up the win with a goalless draw against Benfica in the Champions League, a game they could really have done with winning.

One thing Xavi could do with is getting a number of his players back from injury, but one player will now spent longer on the sideline than first thought.

Young midfielder Pedri, who was recently awarded the Golden Boy award, has only played two La Liga games this season.

A muscular injury has troubled him since, and he recently suffered a fresh setback.

As reported by Sport, it has now been revealed that the setback will keep Pedri out until the new year, meaning he won’t play any further part for Barca before the winter break.

That will be a big blow for Barca and Xavi as they look to get their season back on track.