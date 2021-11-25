Barcelona are said to be considering a move for one of the hottest young strikers in Europe.

The Blaugrana have been tipped to sign a new striker over the coming months in a bid to strengthen their front line.

Ansu Fati is the first-choice striker as things stand, but fitness issues have meant Memphis Depay has had to play more centrally.

Loan striker Luuk de Jong is not up to standard, and that means a new man might just be required.

Whether Barcelona can pull off any deal remains to be seen, the club currently unable to sign players due to maxing out their La Liga salary cap.

But if they can create enough space to do a deal, it’s expected Basel striker Arthur Cabral will be the chosen man.

The 23-year-old Brazilian forward has been in sizzling form for Basel since signing permanently last year, scoring 42 goals in 56 league appearances.

And on a one-year loan spell before that, he netted 14 goals in 26 league appearances.

Cabral is only under contract until 2023, so he could be available for a manageable price for Barcelona.

And according to Sport, Barcelona have already begun preliminary talks.

The defining issue will be their finances and whether they can actually pull off a move in the January window.