Atletico Madrid are set to get a big fitness boost over the next week or so.

Los Rojiblancos are still reeling from their Champions League defeat to AC Milan on Wednesday night.

The result means Atleti have to beat Porto in their final group stage clash to win, missing the opportunity to take a commanding position on Wednesday night.

But until the clash with Porto, attention will turn back to La Liga, and ahead of this weekend’s clash with Cadiz, there has been some positive news.

Creative midfielder Joao Felix is on his way back from injury, and he is due to return within the next week.

Felix has missed the last two games with a muscular issue, but he is now close to returning.

According to Mundo Deportivo, it’s not certain he won’t be able to make the bench this weekend.

But in any case, he should be back and ready to play ahead of next week’s clash with Mallorca and the subsequent Champions League clash with Porto.