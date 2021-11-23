Zlatan Ibrahimovic admits he floored Cesar Azpilicueta on purpose during Spain’s clash with Sweden.

La Roja edged Sweden to World Cup qualification, winning 1-0 thanks to Alvaro Morata‘s winner and topping the group.

Ibrahimovic came off the bench during the clash and made the headlines when, before a corner was taken, he led with his shoulder and ploughed into the back of Azpilicueta.

The Spain and Chelsea defender was left on the floor in pain for a moment after the incident, but there is no remorse from Ibrahimovic.

In a recent interview with the Guardian, the veteran striker admits he did it on purpose and would do it again.

“The other day in the national team, I gave a tackle to [Spain’s Azpilicueta]. I did it on purpose,” he said.

“I’m not ashamed to say it because he did something stupid to my player. Acting big to my player.

“It was a stupid thing but I would still do it to make him understand: ‘You don’t f*****g do that.

“You don’t have balls to do it against me. But I will show you what happens if you do it to me.’ That’s why I did it.”

Ultimately, Azpilicueta had the last laugh, celebrating qualification with his nation at the full-time whistle.

And while it wasn’t a particularly pleasant incident, it’s something most defenders expect when they go into a tussle with Ibrahimovic, well aware of the veteran frontman’s love for the dark arts.