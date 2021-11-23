La Roja News

Zlatan Ibrahimovic makes admission over Cesar Azpilicueta incident during Spain vs Sweden

Zlatan Ibrahimovic admits he floored Cesar Azpilicueta on purpose during Spain’s clash with Sweden.

La Roja edged Sweden to World Cup qualification, winning 1-0 thanks to Alvaro Morata‘s winner and topping the group.

Ibrahimovic came off the bench during the clash and made the headlines when, before a corner was taken, he led with his shoulder and ploughed into the back of Azpilicueta.

The Spain and Chelsea defender was left on the floor in pain for a moment after the incident, but there is no remorse from Ibrahimovic.

In a recent interview with the Guardian, the veteran striker admits he did it on purpose and would do it again.

“The other day in the national team, I gave a tackle to [Spain’s Azpilicueta]. I did it on purpose,” he said.

“I’m not ashamed to say it because he did something stupid to my player. Acting big to my player.

“It was a stupid thing but I would still do it to make him understand: ‘You don’t f*****g do that.

“You don’t have balls to do it against me. But I will show you what happens if you do it to me.’ That’s why I did it.”

Ultimately, Azpilicueta had the last laugh, celebrating qualification with his nation at the full-time whistle.

And while it wasn’t a particularly pleasant incident, it’s something most defenders expect when they go into a tussle with Ibrahimovic, well aware of the veteran frontman’s love for the dark arts.

Cesar Azpilicueta Chelsea La Roja Spain Zlatan Ibrahimovic

