Watch: Jadon Sancho makes it 2-0 to Manchester United at Villarreal in the Champions League

Villarreal welcome Manchester United to Estadio de la Cerámica this evening in a mouthwatering Champions League tie. Both clubs are neck-and-neck at the top of Group F, with United just in front due to their head-to-head record. They won the reverse fixture 2-1 thanks to a last minute strike from Cristiano Ronaldo.

So much excitement here from Villarreal fans young and old just to see Man United players up close. Villarreal may fight beyond their weight often, but playing at this level is not a novelty that wears off around these parts. There's something beautiful about that. pic.twitter.com/1pMBcqrbFM — Jamie Kemble (@JamieKemble) November 23, 2021

United come into the game having sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday morning following a disastrous 4-1 defeat at the hands of Watford at Vicarage Road the afternoon before. Michael Carrick has taken temporary charge. Villarreal drew 1-1 with Celta Vigo at Estadio de Balaídos at the weekend.

Villarreal started the game the better of the two sides, dominating possession for the first hour of the tie and carving out the better of the chances. Carrick brought on Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford shortly after the 60th minute, however, and the tide of the game soon turned.

Jadon Sancho bags his first Man Utd goal! A thumping finish to complete a cracking counter and seal the win 🔥 Job done in Spain.#UCL pic.twitter.com/bOiPrZytEn — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 23, 2021

Cristiano put the visitors ahead in the 78th minute. Villarreal were slack playing out from the back and Fred managed to win the ball before turning it over to the Portuguese, who finished coolly. Jadon Sancho added a second – his first for his new club – in the 90th minute to seal a fine victory, smashing the ball into the top right corner of the net to put the result beyond all doubt.