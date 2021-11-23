Vinicius Junior has sent an encouraging message over his contract situation at Real Madrid.

The winger has been in excellent form this season, scoring 10 and assisting seven in 17 appearances across all competitions.

Vinicus has been one of the standout players not only at Real Madrid but across La Liga, and many in the capital are keen to see him rewarded.

The 21-year-old is under contract until 2024, but he has had the same contract since he was 16, meaning he is now the lowest earner at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Still, a contract hasn’t been forthcoming for Vinicius, and there have been concerns he might get disgruntled as a result.

But Vinicius doesn’t feel that way in the slightest, determined to play the long game at Real Madrid.

“All the players want to play here for a long time,” he told Diario AS. “I have the fortune of being here for three years and I want to be here for many more.

“I want to have a great career like Cristiano Ronaldo did, Sergio (Ramos), like Marcelo is doing…I want to be here for a long time like them.”

Asked about whether it bothers him being the lowest-paid player, Vinicius replied: “No. I have a contract that I signed when I was 16.

“I have to continue working to play here for a long time.

“Many players would pay to be here. I have a relaxed head. This is the best club in the world and I want to be here a long time.”

Vinicius is expected to be the next man to get a new deal at Real Madrid, especially given his form this season.

And in truth, the delay might work out better for Vinicius, who is only adding euros with each goal and assist given his form this season.