Villarreal are back in Champions League action tonight as they prepare to take on Manchester United.

The Yellow Submarine go into tonight’s clash at Estadio de la Ceramica knowing a win will likely see them through to the next round, while a two-goal or better win seals the deal.

Meanwhile, United, who sacked manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer over the weekend, know a win will do the trick no matter what.

Michael Carrick will take charge of this one, and he has some injuries to deal with, given Raphael Varane, Paul Pogba and Mason Greenwood are all out, while Luke Shaw and Edinson Cavani are doubts.

But Unai Emery has a couple of absentees himself. with star striker Gerard Moreno not quite returning in time and back-up goalkeeper Sergio Asenjo out.

There are some positives, though, with Etienne Capoue, Arnaut Danjuma, Francis Coquelin and Paco Alcacer all returning just in time.

And with that in mind, here is the full predicted Villarreal starting XI:

Rulli, Pedraza, Torres, Albiol, Foyth, Capoue, Coquelin, Parejo, Danjuma, Pino, Dia.

Emery could opt to play Manu Trigueros in midfield if Coquelin is not quite full fit, while Samu Chukwueze is an option out wide if he wants more of a pacey outlet.

Boulaye Dia hasn’t overly impressed so far this season, but given Alcacer’s recent injury troubles, he is very likely to start in that central forward role.