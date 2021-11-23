Villarreal star Pau Torres has detailed why he turned down a transfer proposal from Tottenham.

Torres has become one of the best young centre-backs in Europe, rising up through the ranks at Villarreal having come through the club’s academy as a local community member.

The centre-back won the Europa League with his hometown club last season and produced excellent performances both at club and international level, also representing Spain at Euro 2020 and the Olympics.

During the summer, Torres was the subject of a transfer offer from Tottenham, who put up €60million to try to lure the 24-year-old to North London.

Villarreal accepted the offer, giving Torres the choice, but he decided to stay put despite having the opportunity to quadruple his wages, according to the Guardian.

And in an interview with the Guardian, Torres explained the decision.

“The pull of playing the Champions League with the team from my town was bigger,” he said.

“I was clear from the start. This is only the fourth time Villarreal reached the Champions League, which shows how hard it is and it was a dream to play the competition with my lifelong club.

“The president didn’t put pressure on me, even though they could make a lot of money. He always said ‘the decision’s yours,’ that he’d respect it. I appreciate that.”

Torres added: “What I could experience with the club was unrepeatable.

“I’m comfortable in my town, with my people close, and the group we have and the people we signed – [Arnaut] Danjuma, Boulaye [Dia], Gerard [Moreno] renewed … – meant we had a team to do great things.

“I’m enjoying it. It’s a special year, the group is very close, that’s why I stayed.”