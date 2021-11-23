Villarreal have received some mixed injury news ahead of their Champions League clash with Manchester United.

Champions League action returns to Estadio de la Ceramica tonight as the Yellow Submarine face United for the second time in the group stage.

They head into tonight’s clash knowing a win by two goals or more will guarantee them passage to the knockout stage, while a win by any margin would more than likely do the job anyway.

Meanwhile, a win by any margin would be enough for Manchester United, who head into tonight’s tie level on points with Villarreal but ahead on head-to-head record.

At Old Trafford, focus has been shifted elsewhere from this game due to their managerial situation, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer getting the sack over the weekend.

But in Vila-real, this fixture has been marked out as a key one for some time, and ahead of it, Unai Emery has received some mixed injury news.

Arnaut Danjuma, Etienne Capoue, Paco Alcacer and Francis Coquelin, who all missed out through injury over the weekend, have boarded the bus for the fixture, according to Gol.

Though, back-up goalkeeper Sergio Asenjo and star striker Gerard Moreno remain out.

Moreno has been close to a return following a hamstring issue but has not passed fit for this fixture.