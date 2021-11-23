Villarreal and Manchester United name starting lineups as Barcelona prepare to host Benfica

Villarreal and Manchester United name starting lineup ahead of Champions League tie

Villarreal welcome Manchester United to Estadio de la Cerámica this evening in a mouthwatering Champions League tie. Both clubs are neck-and-neck at the top of Group F, with United just in front due to their head-to-head record. They won the reverse fixture 2-1 thanks to a last minute strike from Cristiano Ronaldo.

Benfica go into crucial Champions League clash with Barcelona after a complicated six weeks

Barcelona face Benfica this evening in a crucial Champions League clash at Camp Nou. The Catalan side are second in Group E going into the game, two points clear of tonight’s opponents but a significant six off pace-setters Bayern Munich.

Pep Guardiola doesn’t believe we’ll ever see players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi again

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has been speaking about the ability of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in his pre-match press conference ahead of his team’s Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain at the Etihad Stadium tomorrow night.

