Here are your Spanish football morning headlines for November 23.

Rayo do it again

Rayo Vallecano were without star man Radamel Falcao on Monday, but they still managed to make easy work of Mallorca.

Goals from Sergi Guardiola, Alvaro Garcia Rivera and Oscar Trejo saw Rayo pick up a 3-1 home win.

That’s six home wins in seven games for Rayo.

Simao backs Xavi

Former Barcelona man Simao is backing Xavi Hernandez to succeed at Barcelona.

He told Mundo Deportivo: “Xavi is the essence of football and he is capable, as we saw against Espanyol, to make sure the people return to the stadium, to bring the essence back to the club, that is already a victory.

“He has a lot of work to do, but what is important is that the fans get behind the team.”

Zidane wanted by PSG

Former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is reportedly the first choice at PSG should Mauricio Pochettino leave.

Pochettino is being linked with the vacant Manchester United job, and according to Le Parisien via Diario AS, Zidane will be the man to replace him should it pan out that way.

Zidane has been out of work since leaving Real Madrid at the end of last season.