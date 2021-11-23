Sergio Ramos has finally made a PSG matchday squad following months battling injury.

Ramos is yet to play a single game for PSG having signed on a free transfer following his Real Madrid release in the summer.

Injury issues have continued into this season after the defender miss well over 30 games for Real Madrid last term.

But those difficult times are now in the rear-view mirror and Ramos has returned to full fitness.

He returned to group training over the international break, and having missed the Ligue 1 clash with Nantes over the weekend, he has now made his first matchday squad.

PSG have confirmed today that Ramos is in the squad to face Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

It’s unlikely he will star the clash, but for the former Real Madrid star to be included in the squad will be a huge boost for him.

PSG fans will be hoping to get their first glimpse of Ramos in their colours at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night.