Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior says Carlo Ancelotti has been one of the big catalysts of his improved form this season.

The Brazilian winger has been criticised for his lack of consistency in past season, despite his youthful age.

Vinicius is still only 21, but given the expectations around him following his arrival in 2018, there was always going to be little margin for error.

Some things take time, however, and that has been shown this season with Vinicus showing the best form of his career.

The young winger has scored 10 and assisted seven in 17 games across all competitions for Real Madrid this season and is one of the club’s most in-form players.

The arrival of Ancelotti has clearly helped, though, despite the Italian being key, there have been other key influences, according to Vinicius himself.

“Not only Ancelotti, it has been everyone – Solari, Zidane and now Carlo,” he told Diario AS. “With him, I have more confidence, more minutes, more time to do good things.

“Three years training a lot and having many minutes, it has helped me a lot also.

“Now Ancelotti has arrived and he has given me the confidence I need.”

Speaking about the importance of that confidence, Vinicius added: “Of course. That is important for all players, but I think that now I am also more prepared.

“Before, I don’t know if I was, but now I am. I have prepared myself to help across a long time and many seasons.”

Vinicius is currently the second highest scorer in La Liga on eight goals, just two behind teammate Karim Benzema.