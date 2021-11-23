Pep Guardiola doesn’t believe we’ll ever see players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi again

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has been speaking about the ability of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in his pre-match press conference ahead of his team’s Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain at the Etihad Stadium tomorrow night.

Guardiola coached Messi at Barcelona for four years, helping him go from a ludicrously talented youngster to the best player in the world. Cristiano was the closest to the Argentine during this time, breaking record after record in the white of Real Madrid.

Messi left Barcelona for PSG this summer on a free transfer while Cristiano returned to Manchester United after a three-year spell with Juventus. Both men are still performing amongst the elite of the elite and scoring goals in the Champions League.

City are currently a point clear of PSG in Group A, but they suffered defeat in the reverse fixture at the Parc des Princes. PSG beat them 2-0 on that night thanks to goals from Idrissa Gueye and Messi – a player Guardiola revealed can be tough to mark.

“It’s difficult,” Guardiola said as carried by Marca. “Sometimes, when Messi has the ball, you don’t know what to do, even he doesn’t know what he’s going to do. [PSG] have four players who could be the star of teams all over the world playing in the same team. But I’m happy he’s still playing at the level he’s playing at.

“What [Cristiano and Messi] have done will be almost impossible to imitate, maybe we will see it but I don’t think it will happen. It’s unique. [It’s hard to imagine being able to] find two players like Cristiano and Messi and for them to do what they’ve done.”