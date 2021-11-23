Former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is being eyed by home country club Paris Saint-Germain.

Zidane has been heavily linked with the Manchester United job in recent days following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

But it seems Zidane is not keen on the move to Old Trafford, reports claiming there are fears over the language barrier, while his wife is not keen on moving to Manchester.

That isn’t the end of it, however, with Le Parisen claiming United could now move for PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino and that the French club have already decided on a possible replacement.

According to the report, Zidane will be the number one target to replace Pochettino, and they have already made contact as a contingency, in case their current boss does depart.

Reports claim Pochettino has long held ambitions of managing United, and that makes all this possible.

But there’s still every chance the former Tottenham boss could wait until the end of the season, and United could still appoint an interim until the end of the campaign.