Two La Liga figures have been nominated for the FIFA’s Best Awards.

Awards season is here again, and FIFA have released the list of nominations for the 2021 Best Awards.

The awards include The Best Men’s Player, The Best Men’s Coach and The Best Men’s Goalkeeper awards, as well as the women’s equivalent for each.

And among the nominations are two La Liga figures with Karim Benzema among those up for the Best Men’s Player award.

Benzema enjoyed the best scoring season of his career last season and was the joint-second highest scorer in La Liga.

Former Barca star Lionel Messi is also nominated, while Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone is up for the Best Men’s Coach after winning the La Liga title.

There is a little controversy as far as the goalkeeping award is concerned.

Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois has not been nominated for the award, while Leicester City’s Kasper Schmeichel has made the cut.

You can see the full awards list here.