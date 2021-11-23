Cristiano Ronaldo key as Manchester United strike late to beat Villarreal

Villarreal welcomed Manchester United to Estadio de la Cerámica this evening in the Champions League, with the visitors running out 2-0 winners. The result means that United have now assured qualification for the last 16 of the competition while Villarreal are going to have to try to get it over the line on the final matchday.

So much excitement here from Villarreal fans young and old just to see Man United players up close. Villarreal may fight beyond their weight often, but playing at this level is not a novelty that wears off around these parts. There's something beautiful about that. pic.twitter.com/1pMBcqrbFM — Jamie Kemble (@JamieKemble) November 23, 2021

United came into the game having sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday morning following a disastrous 4-1 defeat at the hands of Watford at Vicarage Road the afternoon before. Michael Carrick has taken temporary charge. Villarreal drew 1-1 with Celta Vigo at Estadio de Balaídos at the weekend.

Villarreal started the game the better of the two sides, dominating possession for the first hour of the tie and carving out the better of the chances. Carrick brought on Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford shortly after the 60th minute, however, and the tide of the game soon turned.

Cristiano Ronaldo put United ahead in the 78th minute. Villarreal were slack playing out from the back and Fred managed to win the ball before turning it over to the Portuguese, who finished coolly. Jadon Sancho added a second – his first for his new club – in the 90th minute to seal a fine victory, smashing the ball into the top right corner of the net to put the result beyond all doubt.