Barcelona have received two fitness boosts ahead of their crucial Champions League clash with Benfica.

The Blaugrana are back in Champions League action tonight when they face Benfica in a must-win clash.

Barca are currently two points ahead of third-placed Benfica, but they face Bayern Munich in their final game of the group stage.

A defeat for Xavi Hernandez‘s men would all-but leave them out of the competition, while a draw would give them an uphill battle to climb.

A win would see them through with a game to spare, and that is very much the aim at Camp Nou this evening.

And ahead of the clash, they have been given two big injury boosts.

‼ BREAKING NEWS Dest and Dembélé declared fit and ready to play in #BarçaBenfica pic.twitter.com/CNNUOKnuWo — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 23, 2021

Defender Sergino Dest and winger Ousmane Dembélé have both been cleared just in time to play.

Dest has missed the last two games with injury, while Dembélé suffered a hamstring setback following a lengthy spell on the sidelines during Barca’s last Champions League outing three weeks ago.

Both players will now be available, and it will be a huge boost for Xavi ahead of such a crucial tie.