Barcelona are back in Champions League action tonight as they prepare to welcome Benfica to Camp Nou.

The Blaugrana put in a disastrous display against Benfica in the return fixture, losing 3-0, and that means they likely need to win here.

If they do win, a place in the knockout stage will be guaranteed for Xavi Hernandez and his men, but a defeat would leave them likely to exit given they play Bayern Munich on the final day.

A draw might not be much good, either, with Benfica currently two points behind and with every chance of making up those points on the final day, also armed with a better head-to-head record.

Ahead of the game, Barca have been handed two injury boosts, with Sergino Dest and Ousmane Dembélé cleared to play.

Though, it’s unlikely either will be rushed back into action.

Xavi could go with Oscar Mingueza again at right-back, while Ronald Araujo is being tipped to come into the middle.

Gavi may find himself as part of the front three again here, while Philippe Coutinho could be called in on the other side, given Ilias Akhomach, who impressed last time out, is not eligible.

Here is the predicted Barcelona starting XI:

Ter Stegen, Alba, Pique, Araujo, Mingueza, Busquets, Nico, De Jong, Coutinho, Gavi, Memphis.