Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez is said to have shot down the potential signing of Donny van de Beek.

Xavi was only recently appointed as Barcelona head coach, and he is already dealing with potential transfer talk.

Focus for now is on turning around the club’s poor form on the field, and he made a good start with a 1-0 derby win over Espanyol on the weekend.

But he must also have half an eye on the January transfer window, when he will hope to strengthen his team.

At this point, Barca are not actually able to sign anyone due to financial issues and their La Liga salary cap, but they are hoping things will change before the start of the window.

But one player Barca are unlikely to sign is Manchester United midfielder van de Beek.

Van de Beek signed for United from Ajax for £35 million in 2020 but has struggled to impress since.

According to Sport, Xavi has been presented with the option of signing van de Beek, but he rebuffed it.

It’s claimed Xavi said he has enough competition in the central midfield positions and doesn’t want to pursue the Dutchman.