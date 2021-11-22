Vinicius Jiunior is catching up with Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema in the race for Pichichi.

Benzema raced out to an early lead in the race to finish as La Liga’s top scorer, but his momentum have slowed over recent weeks.

The Frenchman has remained in tip top form, key to Real Madrid moving top of the league, but he has scored one in Los Blancos; last five games, Carlo Ancelotti resting his star man in one of those outings.

Overall, Benzema has still scored an excellent 10 goals in 12 league appearances, and he is still at the top of the top scorer’s list.

But the slowing of his scoring form has seen teammate Vinicius creep up on him.

The Brazilian has scored three goals in three games and now has eight goals for the season, just two goals behind Benzema.

There is pressure from outside the Bernabeu, too, with Memphis Depay, Raul de Tomas and Luis Suarez all on seven goals.

Mikel Oyarzabal and Joselu are the next closest, each with six goals after matchday 14.