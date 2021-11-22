Unai Emery is not expecting much change from Manchester United on Tuesday night despite the circumstances at Old Trafford.

Villarreal welcome United to Estadio de la Ceramica on Tuesday night knowing a win would all-but see them through to the knockout stages, while a two-goal win would fully guarantee progress.

A win will do regardless for Manchester United despite both teams currently sitting on the same points, due to the 2-1 win they picked up over the Yellow Submarine at Old Trafford.

But preparation for this game has been a little chaotic for the Premier League giants, who decided to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer over the weekend following a poor start to the season.

Michael Carrick will take temporary charge and will oversee this game, but the sacking won’t change the outlook of this game, according to Villarreal boss Emery.

“I have faced him (Solskjaer) with Arsenal, Villarreal and also Sevilla, against Molde. As a coach it hurts a lot because he is a great person,” said Emery when asked about the weekend’s events.

He added: “I don’t think there will be a lot of changes for Manchester United. They will want to win and they have the extra motivation of going through in the Champions League.

“They have a very strong team. We expect a strong Manchester United. Things could change tactically, but we are prepared to face Cristiano Ronaldo, David De Gea, Fred, (Marcus) Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, whoever plays.”

Emery went on to admit that United are favourites to take all three points from this one, but he is keen for the Villarreal players and fans to enjoy the occasion.

“Manchester are favourites,” he said. “We are on the same points. We come into it with excitement, to enjoy. It’s in front of our fans, there’s excitement and it’s a huge game.

“This competition is to enjoy, it’s something beautiful. Villarreal vs Manchester United at Estadio de la Ceramica, we have to enjoy it in all aspects.”