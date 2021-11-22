Manchester United are reportedly considering a move for Sevilla head coach Julen Lopetegui.

The Reds are searching for a new head coach after sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer over the weekend.

Solskjaer was dismissed after a disappointing start to the season despite big investment from the club’s board over the summer.

Michael Carrick will take charge of United for their Champions League clash with Villarreal on Tuesday night, but in the meantime, work is ongoing behind the scenes to find a permanent replacement.

Former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is said to be high on the list of candidates, though it is understood he is not particularly keen.

There are other high-profile options, including PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino and Brendan Rodgers.

But according to journalist Duncan Castles via Marca, Sevilla boss Lopetegui is being considered.

Lopetegui impressed with Sevilla last season, guiding the club to their best ever points total.

And this season, Sevilla are in the thick of the title race, currently just two points off top spot.

It’s unlikely Lopetegui is among the frontrunners, but his fine work at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan is said to have him in the frame.