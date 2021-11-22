Here are your Spanish football headlines for November 22.

Real Madrid take top spot

Real Madrid took top spot in La Liga on Sunday after a stylish performance to see off Granada away from home with a 4-1 win.

Marco Asensio, Nacho Fernandez, Vinicius Junior and Ferland Mendy were all on target for Los Blancos.

The win, coupled with Real Sociedad‘s draw with Valencia, saw Los Blancos move top and a point clear with a game in hand.

Zidane latest

Former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is still one of the favourites to take over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United.

Zidane wants a full year off from football, and reports on Sunday claimed he doesn’t want the United job due to the language barrier and his wife’s living preferences.

But it hasn’t stopped United from prioritising the Frenchman.

Pedri favourite

Speaking of favourites, the Golden Boy award will be given out today.

The award goes to the most exciting young prospect, and Barcelona midfielder Pedri is the favourite.

The midfielder played more games than anyone else in Europe last season and was key to Spain’s Euro 2020 semi-final run.