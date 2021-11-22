Rayo Vallecano overtake Barcelona with key Mallorca win

Rayo Vallecano have eased above Barcelona and into the European spots with a 3-1 win over Mallorca in Monday night action.

Andoni Iraola’s side have leapfrogged La Blaugrana into sixth place in the La Liga table with a dominant performance in Vallecas.

The hosts were in control from the start in the Spanish capital as Sergi Guardiola raced onto Santi Comesana’s precise through ball to put them 1-0 in front on 16 minutes.

A great run and a finish to match from Sergi Guardiola! 👏 Rayo Vallecano continue to look formidable since their return to LaLiga ⚪🔴 pic.twitter.com/jIijNUdZLY — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) November 22, 2021

Iraola’s hosts immediately doubled their advantage as Alvaro Garcia got in behind the Mallorca defence to fire past Manolo Reina.

The home side continued to control the tie in the second 45, as Oscar Trejo chipped home from the penalty spot, with the buoyant home fans singing about Rayo facing Liverpool next season, if they clinch a first European place since 2000.

Abdon Prats netted a late consolation for the visitors but Rayo were worthy winners on the night.

Een eenvoudige avond voor Vallecano! 👏🏻

Oscar Trejo benut een pingel en zet de 3-0 op het scorebord 💥#ZiggoSport #LaLiga #RayoRCDMallorca pic.twitter.com/nYXr36X66t — Ziggo Sport Voetbal (@ZS_Voetbal) November 22, 2021

Vallecas currently chanting: “Next year, Rayo-Liverpool.” — Sid Lowe (@sidlowe) November 22, 2021

Up next for Rayo is a trip to Valencia this weekend with Mallorca at home to rock bottom Getafe at the Visit Mallorca Stadium.

Images via La Liga on Twitter