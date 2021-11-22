Rayo power on against Mallorca and Xavi linked with shock January target

Rayo edge back into European spots with Mallorca win

Rayo Vallecano have eased above Barcelona and into the European spots with a 3-1 win over Mallorca in Monday night action.

The hosts were in control from the start, as Sergi Guardiola put them 1-0 up before Alvaro Garcia doubled their lead.

Captain Oscar Trejo chipped home from the penalty spot to make it 3-0 after the restart with Abdon Prats adding a late consolation.

Ilias Akhomach’s agent reveals Real Madrid links

Barcelona’s latest La Masia product Ilias Akhomach could have ended up at Real Madrid according to his agent.

However, despite joining Nico Gonzalez, Gavi, Ansu Fati, and Abdessamad Ezzalzouli on the conveyor belt into the first team, it could have been very different for the 17-year-old.

Xavi linked with Al Sadd star in January

Barcelona boss Xavi could raid his former club Al Sadd for Algerian star Baghdad Bounedjah in January.

The 41-year-old clinched the Qatar Stars League title at the end of 2020/21 with Bounedjah finishing as the league’s top goal scorer with 21 goals.

