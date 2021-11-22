Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has sent a message of support to Manchester United ahead of their clash with Villarreal.

Solskjaer won’t be in charge for what is a crucial Champions League clash on Tuesday night.

The Norwegian was sacked on Sunday morning, on the back of a 4-1 defeat to Watford, and Michael Carrick will take temporary charge for the trip to Castellon.

The fixture is a key one for both teams with Villarreal and Man Utd currently level on points, two ahead of Atalanta in third.

A win of two goals or more on Tuesday night would guarantee safe passage to the knockout stage for Villarreal, while a win in any form would do it for United.

And ahead of the game, Solskjaer has sent a message of support to temporary boss Carrick and his now former team.

“Trust yourself. You know we are better than this. We have not been able to show it, but go out, chest out, enjoy being a Man United player on the biggest stage in the Champions League,” he said on MUTV.

“If and when you win the game, you go through to the next round.

“Michael (Carrick) is going to be in charge vs Villarreal. Michael, I have the utmost respect [for], I love Michael to bits.

“I’m becoming emotional now because he’s top. They’ll be fine. I’ll watch them and support them”