Elche have decided to part ways with Fran Escriba after a disappointing start to the season.

Escriba took over Elche in February of this year, guiding the Alicante side to safety on the final day of last season.

It may have come down to the wire, but dodging relegation in their first season back in Primera was huge for Elche, particularly financially.

Escriba was, in part, to thank for that, but it hasn’t bought him too much time this term.

Elche started this season pretty well, but they have been on a very poor run of late and have suffered a slide down the La Liga table.

They are now inside the relegation zone after six games without a win, and after a 3-0 defeat to Real Betis on Sunday, Escriba was dismissed as head coach.

Elche will now begin the search for a new boss as they look to climb out of trouble over the coming months.