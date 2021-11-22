Barcelona youngster Pedri has won the Golden Boy award.

The award is handed out to the brightest young talent in Europe each year, and is voted on by football journalists.

The winner was announced today, and Barca starlet Pedri got the nod, beating a number of top talents, including Jude Bellingham, and following on from Erling Haaland‘s win last year.

Pedri won the award by the biggest gap in the award’s history, receiving 318 points to second place Bellingham’s 119.

Pedri burst onto the scene with Barca last season and was worked to the bone at the age of 17.

He played in more games than anyone else in Europe as Barcelona won the Copa del Rey, and he followed that up with brilliant international form.

Pedri was one of the best performers at Euro 2020 as Spain reached the semi-finals, and straight after that, he helped his nation to the final of the football event at the Olympics.

Now 18 years of age, Pedri has struggled with fitness issues so far this season, but he is now back to full fitness and hoping to kick on, armed with the Golden Boy trophy.