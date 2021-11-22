Barcelona are said to be considering cutting Samuel Umtiti loose after a difficult few months for the defender.

Umtiti came under intense criticism during the whole Lionel Messi saga after it was claimed he refused to leave while Barcelona were attempting to raise money.

The centre-back has said himself that he wants to stay and fight for a place having returned to fitness on the back of a number of injury issues.

But he didn’t get the chance under Ronald Koeman, who froze him out of his starting XI this season.

It seems little will change under Xavi Hernandez, and that could be due to off the field issues, as much as anything else.

According to Sport, Barca have struggled to reach an agreement with Umtiti over lowering his lucrative contract, and they may now be set to take a different path.

The report claims Barca will look to reach an agreement with the defender to end his contract.

It would mean the Blaugrana paying significant compensation to end the contract before its expiry in the summer of 2023.

Legally, Umtiti can ask Barca for every cent of the wages due between now and the end of his contract, but players and clubs usually come to an agreement over a compensation package in such circumstances.

The move would allow Umtiti to find a new club in January – or perhaps even before – and with little chance of playing at Camp Nou, this might also be his best option, despite his desire to return to the Barca starting XI.