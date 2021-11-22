Barcelona starlet Pedri is said to be attracting interest from abroad.

The young midfielder is the newly crowned Golden Boy, winning the award today by a record margin, and he is now the subject of transfer rumours.

According to Diario AS, German giants Bayern Munich are willing to make a club record offer of more than €80million for the midfielder.

Pedri only recently signed a new contract until 2026, and with a release clause of €1billion no less.

But Barcelona‘s financial situation means they are vulnerable to having to lose players for big offers.

Though, according to Sport, Barcelona will not entertain any offer for Pedri as things stand, viewing him as a pillar of their current project.

The midfielder has missed much of this season so far through injury, but he is now back and available to play.

That will be a huge boost for new Barca head coach Xavi Hernandez, who will be hoping Pedri stays exactly where he is over the coming years.