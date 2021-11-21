Zinedine Zidane is the favourite to take over at Old Trafford following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Solskjaer lost his job as Manchester United manager this morning after a torrid start to the season.

United spent significantly to improve their squad ahead of this season, but it has only seen the Reds go backwards.

Having finished second last season, Solskjaer has only been able to guide United to seventh place so far this term.

After a 4-1 defeat to Watford on Saturday, Solskjaer was sacked, and attention now turns to his replacement.

Michael Carrick will take charge for now, but most bookmakers have former Real Madrid boss Zidane as the favourite to be the permanent boss, while the likes of Brendan Rodgers and Erik ten Haag are also high in the betting.

Zidane left Real Madrid after last season and wants to take a full season off before returning.

It will be interesting to see whether United can convince him to come back early, or indeed whether they are willing to wait until the summer.