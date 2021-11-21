Real Madrid have scored a stunning goal to all-but see off Granada this evening.

Los Blancos are looking to make it three straight La Liga wins tonight as they face Granada at Nevos Los Carmenes.

And they are going the right way about it, leading 3-1 at time of writing.

Two Toni Kroos assists go 2-0 ahead with Marco Asensio and Nacho Fernandez on target, though the latter went on to deflect a Luis Suarez strike home to allow the hosts back into the game.

Real Madrid responded well to conceding, however, and they re-established their two-goal lead within 11 minutes of the restart.

Karim Benzema drove towards the box before playing a lovely ball across the box to pick out Luka Modric.

Modric, who sprinted the best part of 50 yards after an excellent pass, played an intelligent one-touch pass across the keeper to set up Vinicius Junior, who tapped home from close range.

It was a superb team goal from Los Blancos, and you can see it on the tweet below.