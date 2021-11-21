Sergio Aguero’s former Manchester City teammate Samir Nasri says the decision has been made over the striker’s future.

Aguero was ruled out for three months after suffering from an irregular heartbeat during a game earlier this month.

The striker was rushed to hospital after complaining off chest pain during a Barcelona fixture.

It has since been revealed that he will undergo tests to discover whether it is safe for him to continue playing.

But reports emerged on Saturday claiming that it has already been determined that the Argentine should retire.

Given the sensitivity of the situation, such reports have to be treated carefully, but they have been backed up by Aguero’s former teammate Nasri, who remains a good friend.

Speaking to Canal+ via Marca, Nasri claimed he had received a text from Aguero to confirm the reports that emerged on Saturday.

He said: “Kun has just sent me a message and, sadly, he confirmed it. For this reason, I am very sad.

“He is a player the whole world knew as a phenomenon. He is a good lad and a great person.

“It gives me a lot of sadness because it’s not a choice, it’s a forced retirement. I know that he feels love for this sport and to see him stop in this way, it gives me a lot of sadness.

“I have sent him a message of courage and a lot of love because it’s someone I appreciate enormously.”

At this stage, nothing has been confirmed regarding Aguero’s future and he is yet to officially retire from football.