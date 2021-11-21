La Liga News

Real Sociedad lose top spot with Valencia draw

Real Sociedad have slipped off top spot in the La Liga table this weekend as they drew 0-0 at home to Valencia.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid have now leapfrogged them at the top of the table following their own 3-1 win over struggling Granada.

La Real had the chance to reverse that situation in the final game of the weekend but Imanol Alguacil’s side were unable to break down Los Che.

The hosts created the better chances in the first 45 minutes with Alexander Isak kept out before the break.

Algucail looked to shake things up in the closing stages, with skipper Mikel Oyarzabal sent on as a late substitute, but Aritz Elustondo’s late red card ended any chance of a dramatic wining goal at the Reale Arena.

Real Sociedad now head off to AS Monaco in midweek Europa League action with Jose Bordalas‘ Valencia at home to Rayo Vallecano next weekend.

Images via Getty Images

Posted by

Tags Alexander Isak Aritz Elustondo Imanol Alguacil Jose Bordalas Mikel Oyarzabal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.