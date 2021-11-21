Real Sociedad lose top spot with Valencia draw

Real Sociedad have slipped off top spot in the La Liga table this weekend as they drew 0-0 at home to Valencia.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid have now leapfrogged them at the top of the table following their own 3-1 win over struggling Granada.

La Real had the chance to reverse that situation in the final game of the weekend but Imanol Alguacil’s side were unable to break down Los Che.

The hosts created the better chances in the first 45 minutes with Alexander Isak kept out before the break.

Algucail looked to shake things up in the closing stages, with skipper Mikel Oyarzabal sent on as a late substitute, but Aritz Elustondo’s late red card ended any chance of a dramatic wining goal at the Reale Arena.

A moment of madness from Real Sociedad's Aritz Elustondo as he kicks out at Wass from the ground and is sent off! 🟥 And he still wasn't happy as he left the pitch 😡 pic.twitter.com/0YSM2TaIwg — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) November 21, 2021

Real Sociedad now head off to AS Monaco in midweek Europa League action with Jose Bordalas‘ Valencia at home to Rayo Vallecano next weekend.

