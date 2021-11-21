Real Madrid edge out La Real in title scrap and Griezmann hits back at Barcelona critics

Real Madrid go top of La Liga with Granada win

Los Blancos made easy work of Granada at Nuevos Los Carmenes, with four different scorers getting on the scoresheet.

Carlo Ancelotti‘s men were two goals up within 25 minutes thanks to goals from Marco Asensio and Nacho Fernandez before Vinicius Junior and Ferland Mendy wrapped up the win after the restart.

La Real slip to second with Valencia draw

Real Sociedad have slipped off top spot in the La Liga table this weekend as they drew 0-0 at home to Valencia.

Antoine Griezmann rejects Barcelona ‘disaster’ talk

Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann has firmly rejected talk of his time at Barcelona being a ‘disaster’.

In an unexpected twist, Griezmann opted to return to Atletico on loan at the start of 2021/22, but he is insistent his time at Barcelona has been a success.

Images via Getty Images