Real Betis return to winning ways with Elche rout

Real Betis have made a welcome return to winning ways as they cruised to a 3-0 win at home to Elche.
Manuel Pellegrini’s side endured a poor run of results ahead of the international break, with three straight defeats in domestic and European action, including a derby loss to arch rival Sevilla.
However, they edged up to fifth in La Liga with a dominant display at struggling Elche, despite playing the final stages with ten men.
93’ ⏱⚽ ¡¡FINAAAAAAL!! 👏👏 ¡Final del partido con victoria verdiblanca! 😍💃
⚪🟢 #ElcheRealBetis 0-3 💚🤍#DíaDeBetis pic.twitter.com/PWsXXdFYi3
— Real Betis Balompié 🌴💚 (@RealBetis) November 21, 2021
Los Verdiblancos were on the front foot from the start with three first half goals putting them into a commanding lead at the break.
Juanmi raced on to Alex Moreno’s pass to fire the visitors in front before a quick fire double from Willian Jose, from the penalty spot, and Nabil Fekir’s fierce strike wrapped the tie up by the interval.
Y así ha sonado el golazo de Fekir firmado por @andresocanacope.
⚽️ 0-3 @NabilFekir
(2/2) pic.twitter.com/q9q9VHU6a5
— DeportesCOPESevilla (@DeportesCopeSE) November 21, 2021
Pellegrini’s side took the foot off the gas in the second 45 minutes, but despite Hector Bellerin’s dismissal for a professional foul, they had more than enough to seal all three points.
A great afternoon for Betis marred by a Hector Bellerin sending off! 🟥
The loanee from Arsenal was deemed to have pulled Tete Morente down 👀 pic.twitter.com/IthGUjPo1Y
— Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) November 21, 2021
Up next for Pellegrini’s side is a midweek Europa League clash with Ferencvaros with Elche heading to Osasuna next weekend.
Images via Getty Images