Nacho Fernandez put Real Madrid two ahead in Andalusia this evening, but it didn’t last.

Real Madrid are in action against Granada at Nuevos Los Carmenes, and it didn’t take them too long to establish a commanding lead.

Los Blancos returned to form before the international break, putting together back-to-back wins to ensure they came into this one within one point of leaders Real Sociedad with a game in hand.

Real Madrid raced two goals ahead thanks to Nacho’s effort, adding to an earlier goal from Marco Asensio, though Granada have since pulled one back.

A cleverly-worked corner allowed Toni Kroos the opportunity to deliver a low ball into the box on the 24th minute, and Nacho turned it home from close range with his heel.

You can see the goal below.

Gol de Nacho. Minuto 25. Granada 0-2 Real Madrid.

👉 Síguenos para más goles/ Follow us for more goals. @FutbolGolesUtd pic.twitter.com/tqfM472Z49 — FutbolGolesUtd (@FutbolGolesUtd) November 21, 2021

The goal was Kroos’ second assist of the evening after putting Asensio in for the opening goal of the game.

Though, since the second Real Madrid goal, Luis Suarez scored a deflected effort, which actually came off Nacho, to pull it back to 2-1.

The third goal of the came can be seen on the tweet below.