Mauricio Pochettino has issued his verdict on whether Sergio Ramos could be available to face Manchester City.

Ramos is yet to play for PSG amid a long-term injury he picked up during the summer.

The centre-back joined PSG on a free transfer from Real Madrid during the summer, but a change of scenery hasn’t brought a change in luck.

After missing more than 30 games last season, Ramos is yet to play this term, missing around four months of action so far.

There is light at the end of the tunnel, the veteran centre-back now in training and nearing a return.

But he remained sidelined as PSG defeated Nantes over the weekend and there are question marks over whether he will be fit enough to return in time to face Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday.

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino was asked about Ramos’ possible inclusion this week, and he said, as cited by Diario AS: “I don’t know.

“It’s important to see his evolution. It’s one thing to be able to train and another to the level of being able to compete. It’s not the same.”