Marco Asensio has put Real Madrid ahead with a fine finish this evening.

Real Madrid are in action against Granada at Nuevos Los Carmenes, and it didn’t take them too long to establish a lead.

Los Blancos returned to form before the international break, putting together back-to-back wins to ensure they came into this one within one point of leaders Real Sociedad with a game in hand.

And as things stand, they are already ahead thanks to a cool Asensio finish.

The Spain international received the ball in space on the right-hand side and showed good pace to escape his man before coolly slotting into the far left bottom corner of the goal.

You can see the goal below.

GOAL! Vinícius wins the ball back in midfield, Kroos with a great pass and Asensio finishes it off 👏🔥pic.twitter.com/rBUSv45aCZ — ً (@ViniXtra) November 21, 2021

Asensio has come back into the fold over recent weeks following an injury of Rodrygo, and he has managed to impress in the Brazilian’s absence.

In the meantime, he is also keeping Eden Hazard out of the team, while Gareth Bale also has a tough task ahead of him to break back into the starting XI when he returns from injury.