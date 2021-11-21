Spain boss Luis Enrique has laughed off links with Manchester United.

United are now searching for a new manager following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this morning.

Solskjaer put together a very poor start of the season despite heavy investment from the United board over the summer on new transfers.

United lost 4-1 to Watford on Saturday and by this morning, Solskjaer was gone.

Michael Carrick will take charge for now, and he will be on the sidelines as United take on Villarreal on Tuesday night in Castellon.

But the search is now on for a new boss, and one of the names linked with the post is Luis Enrique.

The Spain boss is reportedly the preferred choice of Cristiano Ronaldo, but he has laughed off the links today.

When asked by La Sexta, Luis Enrique is said to have replied: “Is today April Fools’ Day?”.

Luis Enrique is understood to be very happy with his current job and what he has achieved so far.

He has taken La Roja to the semi-finals of Euro 2020 and recently achieved automatic qualification to next year’s World Cup.