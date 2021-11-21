Cristiano Ronaldo has a surprise preference when it comes to the next Manchester United boss.

United decided to part ways with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this morning on the back of a shock 4-1 defeat to Watford on Saturday.

Solskjaer has overseen a very poor start to the season and his position became untenable given the investment the United bosses made to strengthen the squad over the summer.

It has been reported that United will appoint an interim boss until the end of the season before hiring someone long-term.

And according to Sky Sports’ Rob Dorsett, United superstar Ronaldo would like Spain boss Luis Enrique to replace Solskjaer.

Cristiano Ronaldo is keen for Luis Enrique to become the new #mufc manager, I’m told. The Spain boss likely to be considered for the role along with out-of-work Zinedine Zidane and Erik Ten Hag, the #ajax manager. Pochettino and Brendan Rodgers are long shots currently. See #ssn — Rob Dorsett (@RobDorsettSky) November 21, 2021

Luis Enrique has impressed as head coach of La Roja, leading them to the Euro 2020 semi-finals and recently wrapping up World Cup qualification.

According to Dorsett, United are likely to consider Luis Enrique, along with the likes of Zinedine Zidane and Erik ten Haag.