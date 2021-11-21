Antoine Griezmann rejects Barcelona ‘disaster’ claims

Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann has firmly rejected talk of his time at Barcelona being a ‘disaster’.

French star Griezmann initially rejected a move to the Camp Nou in 2018, to sign a contract extension with Diego Simeone’s side ahead of the 2018 World Cup.

However, the 30-year-old performed a U-turn to prior to the 2019/20 season, with a €120m move to Catalonia, amid major fan anger over his conduct.

Despite only missing five league games in his first two seasons with Barcelona, Griezmann has struggled to hit top form, with questions marks over his long term future at the club.

In another unexpected twist in the saga, he returned to Atletico on loan at the start of 2021/22, but he is insistent that his time at Barcelona has been a success.

“My time at Barca was not a disaster, because I always scored almost 20 goals every season”, as per an interview with Telefoot, via Diario Sport.

“For me, it is a great pride to have played for Barcelona.

“I am very happy to have gone to Barca, I had incredible teammates.

“I learnt a lot from the coaches, although sometimes I did not play and although sometimes it was difficult.”

Griezmann has netted five goals in all competitions on his return to Atletico, however, the club are unlikely to bring forward his purchase club from 2023.