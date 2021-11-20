Winless Levante scrap out 0-0 draw with Athletic Club

Struggling Levante have extended their winless run in La Liga to 14 games in 2021/22 as they drew 0-0 with Athletic Club in Friday night action.

Levante, who remain as the only side in the Spanish top flight not to win a game this season, opted to dispense with former boss Paco Lopez in October.

Their form under new boss Javier Pereira has improved slightly, with three draws from seven games, but they are still without that elusive win.

Both sides only created half chances before the break with the Basque visitors looking to break their own mini losing streak on a rainy night at the Estadi Ciutat de València.

However, despite their struggles, Levante carved out the best chance to win the game late on, as Spanish international Unai Simon produced a vital stop to deny Jorge de Frutos.

What a save by Unai Simón! 😱 A strong hand down low to prevent Levante from taking a late lead 🖐️ pic.twitter.com/dbIHwMHlOy — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) November 19, 2021

Levante now have a nine day break before travelling to Real Betis next weekend with Athletic Club facing Granada in their second successive Friday game on November 26.

Images via Getty Images