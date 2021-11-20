WATCH: Memphis Depay scores the first goal of Xavi’s Barcelona era

Dutch star Memphis Depay has netted the first goal of Xavi’s reign as Barcelona boss to open up a 1-0 lead over rivals Espanyol.

Xavi’s return to the Camp Nou has attracted huge attention in recent weeks with the former Spanish midfielder opting for a surprise call in his starting XI.

La Masia star Ilias Akhomach was named in the team, for his senior debut, as Barcelona aimed to secure Catalan bragging rights in this derby showdown.

Despite dominating possession in the opening 45 minutes, Xavi’s hosts were unable to find a breakthrough with Sergio Busquets and Gavi both denied.

However, their frustration lasted less than a minute after the restart as Depay was brought down inside the box by Leandro Cabrera’s late challenge.

Depay has established himself as a consistent performer, in an inconsistent season for La Blaugrana, and confidently sent Diego Lopez the wrong way for his seventh La Liga goal of 2021/22.

