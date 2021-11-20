Villarreal held away at Celta Vigo on La Liga return

Villarreal slipped to 1-1 draw away at Celta Vigo on their return to La Liga action following the international break.

The majority of the Yellow Submarine squad headed off for the World Cup qualifier window on the back a first league win since the start of October thanks to a 1-0 victory at home to Getafe.

However, despite appearing to have the edge at the Estadio Balaidos, the visitors were undone by a late equaliser from Celta.

Unai Emery’s side made the most of limited early chances against the Galicians as Alberto Moreno fired home Dani Parejo’s fine pass after a Celta defensive mix up.

The visitors should have doubled their advantage before the break as Manu Trigueros and Boulaye Dia both denied by Matias Dituro.

Celta did look to force themselves into the game after the restart with Nolito missing two key chances for the home side.

However, with Villarreal unable to see the game out late on, as Brais Mendez crashed home from close range.

Villarreal now face a quick turnaround ahead of their crunch midweek Champions League clash with Manchester United with Celta away at Alaves next weekend.

